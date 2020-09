We have a deal on the Sinji Smart Outdoor Camera. It features 1080p resolution 2-way audio, motion-detection, a companion app, 128GB of on-board storage, and a cloud storage option. You can also remotely control this security camera with a user-friendly app and install it via your WiFi network or with an RJ45 Ethernet cable. It’s $59.95 through our deal.

Check It Out: This Camera Has 1080p Resolution, 2-Way Audio, Motion Detection, Companion App: $59.95