We have a deal on a bundle of UI design elements for social media, e-commerce, apps, and more. The graphics bundles are from Sketch, and include a social media pack, e-commerce pack, menu builder pack, analytics pack, and a navigation and button pack. You can get all five packs for $19 through our deal.

Check It Out: Bring Your Apps to Life withBundle of UI Design Elements for Social Media, e-Commerce, More: $19