There are a host of Apple TV+ shows now available for free, 9to5Mac reported. There is some good content available in the offer but it is noticeable that The Morning Show, the service’s flagship offering, has not been included.

Rather than give unlimited access to the full Apple TV+ collection, Apple has made a handful of series temporarily free. This means anyone can stream Little America, Servant, For All Mankind, Dickinson, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter and The Elephant Queen. Apple is also promoting the current Apple TV Channels offers alongside the Apple TV+ freebies. By making a select subset of the Apple TV+ catalog available for free, Apple is presumably hoping to shine a light on some of its less popular shows.

Check It Out: Some Apple TV+ Shows Are Now Available For Free