Spotify Lite arrived in India Monday, adding further competition in the competitive and crowded market. The music streaming service told Techcrunch that the stripped-down Indian version is currently in beta. It first launched in Brazil in June 2018.

Today, the app is publicly available in 22 countries including, now India. It has around 2.1 million installs, according to data from Sensor Tower. India has only produced a few thousand downloads for Spotify Lite so far, as it’s just gone live. That said, India will be a key market for Spotify Lite going forward, given the heated competition for streaming music services in a region where millions of internet users are coming online for the first time. Already, Apple, Amazon, and Google are running their own music services in India, where they face competition from local players Gaana, JioSaavn, and others.

Check It Out: Spotify Lite App Arrives in India