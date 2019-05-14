TikTok Helps Bring Unknown Muscians to a New Audience

Video sharing app TikTok is helping relatively unknown musicians become superstars. In particular, the app has helped bring artists’ music to China and other parts of Asia. Bloomberg Businessweek spoke to some of those who benefited.

TikTok and Douyin, both owned by the Chinese startup Bytedance Ltd., are propelling songs from obscurity to ubiquity overnight, rewriting the path to stardom for some acts. While Fitz and the Tantrums had already experienced success at home, the burst of fame on TikTok persuaded the band to focus on Asia as it rolls out its new album. The list of acts that owe sudden success to TikTok grows by the day. Lil Nas X just scored a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts—and a record deal—after his song Old Town Road went viral.

