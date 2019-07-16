ZDNet writes: “The skills shortage is spreading further, with developers for data science, DevOps and cloud roles in high demand.” Citing recruiting research in the UK:

Harvey Nash director David Savage said the recruiter found the biggest skills shortages were in data science and analytics. He said because data science demands a narrow field of technical skills, plus a highly academic approach, there are huge problems in the talent pipeline and no clear or easy way to increase the number of available professionals.

There’s a shortage in the U.S. as well for highly skilled programmers.

In UK, Critical Shortage of Java and Python Programming Skills