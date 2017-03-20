The Unintended Consequences of Autonomous Cars

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro
Link

More and more, customers will find that as artificial intelligence agents embedded in smartphones, robots and cars start to make decisions for them, freedom and choices will begin to dwindle. For example, car insurance for people who want to drive themselves, instead of letting the car do it, will get a lot more expensive. Perhaps prohibitive. This is just one of the unintended consequences of autonomous cars discussed in Particle Debris. In fact, as AI’s do the thinking for us, so will the companies that make them.

2 Comments Add a comment

  1. CudaBoy

    Wrong. When level 5 autonomy is commonplace you won’t even NEED insurance let alone it being more expensive. You won’t even OWN the car anyway. C’mon guys, try to keep up.

    March 20, 2017 at 7:47 EDT PM
  2. John Martellaro

    CudaBoy: One certainly will need insurance for autonomous cars, and most will own or lease their cars in the early years. We’ll need insurance for collision by (other) uninsured motorists, liability in case our own car makes a mistake, fire, flood, hail damage, rental reimbursement when our car is in the shop… to name a few.

    March 20, 2017 at 8:30 EDT PM

