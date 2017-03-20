More and more, customers will find that as artificial intelligence agents embedded in smartphones, robots and cars start to make decisions for them, freedom and choices will begin to dwindle. For example, car insurance for people who want to drive themselves, instead of letting the car do it, will get a lot more expensive. Perhaps prohibitive. This is just one of the unintended consequences of autonomous cars discussed in Particle Debris. In fact, as AI’s do the thinking for us, so will the companies that make them.
The Unintended Consequences of Autonomous Cars
Wrong. When level 5 autonomy is commonplace you won’t even NEED insurance let alone it being more expensive. You won’t even OWN the car anyway. C’mon guys, try to keep up.
CudaBoy: One certainly will need insurance for autonomous cars, and most will own or lease their cars in the early years. We’ll need insurance for collision by (other) uninsured motorists, liability in case our own car makes a mistake, fire, flood, hail damage, rental reimbursement when our car is in the shop… to name a few.