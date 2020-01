We have a deal on Upright GO 2, a device and companion app designed to help you improve your posture. Essentially, you place the device directly on the skin of your upper back using the hypoallergenic adhesive strips that come in the box. It then buzzes when you’re slouching. Check out the promo video to see more about how it works. The Upright GO 2 is $89 through our deal.

