White House Proposes an American GDPR

The White House is working on a proposal for an American GDPR. Over the past month, the Commerce Department has met with representatives of over 80 companies, trade associations, and consumer groups.

The government’s goal is to release an initial set of ideas this fall that outlines Web users’ rights, including general principles for how companies should collect and handle consumers’ private information, the people said. The forthcoming blueprint could then become the basis for Congress to write the country’s first wide-ranging online-privacy law, an idea the White House recently has said it could endorse.

A spokesperson for President Trump said that the administration wanted to achieve “the appropriate balance between privacy and prosperity.” Here’s the Orr Translation: Corporations will continue to erode our privacy with Trump’s blessing.

