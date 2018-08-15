Maybe Wi-Fi Could Replace Invasive TSA Body Searches

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been groped by the TSA. A team of researchers claim that ordinary Wi-Fi can detect weapons and explosives, and maybe it could replace TSA body searches.

The team behind the research tested 15 types of objects and six types of bags. The wi-fi system had success rates of 99% for recognizing dangerous objects, 98% for metal and 95% for liquids. When objects were wrapped inside bags, the accuracy rate dropped to about 90%. The system works by analyzing what happens when wireless signals penetrate and bounce off objects and materials.

