Women Who Code is an organization that boasts over 137,000 members. It supports women in tech and encourages them to stick with the field.

A recent study by the National Center for Women in Information Technology (NCWIT) revealed that women held 57% of all professional occupations, yet they held only 25% of all computing occupations. And the numbers are even lower when considering women of color; for example, Latinas and black women hold only 1% and 3% of these jobs, respectively.

Supporting women in tech is important, and The Mac Observer‘s Kelly Guimont does something similar with her volunteer work at App Camp for Girls.

Check It Out: Women Who Code Helps Women Stay in Tech Fields