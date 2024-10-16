CleanMyMac Gets Overhaul with Virtual Assistant and Next-Gen Features

The popular Mac app CleanMyMac by MacPaw just received a complete overhaul. Along with a wealth of new features and additions, the company is expanding the app to include a new virtual assistant. Now, as one of the most powerful cleaning tools on the market, it is about to become a whole lot better for you and your machine.

MacPaw Redesigns CleanMyMac: What’s New

I’ve covered both CleanMyMac and MacPaw in the past, and with good reason. The company has completely redesigned this Mac-friendly software from the ground up, giving users the ultimate cleaning experience for their devices. With sixteen years in the business, MacPaw delivers the goods.

A Powerful New Assistant

Perhaps the most significant upgrade to CleanMyMac is the new Assistant. Assuring your machine receives the best care possible, MacPaw’s new assistant provides Mac Health reports tailored to your experience. The assistant provides suggestions for optimization, cleanup, and security and can help with essential tasks and schedule maintenance. You will be able to access this assistant easily from the sidebar.

Smart Care, My Clutter, and More

CleanMyMac has several new and improved features, along with the brand new assistant. Smart Care is an all-in-one optimization and maintenance module that aids with performance-boosting tasks.

Moreover, My Clutter helps spot duplicate, old, and large files. You will be able to manage your storage with ease while keeping your systems organized. My Clutter helps look for similar photos and duplicates, which further benefits a cleaner system. The new Cleanup tool can also clean files generated by your Mac, such as cache, logs, and user files.

CleanMyMac also features a Protection module powered by MacPaw’s Moonlock engine. This engine ensures the security of your device by scanning for and removing malware and additional threats. The new Protection tool can also help with privacy by cleaning your sensitive data, including your browser history and recent items list. You will also be able to manage your permissions and privacy settings.

Lastly, the new CleanMyMac brings a revised Menu app that provides real-time monitoring of your Mac. Built to help extend the lifespan of your Mac, the new app features redesigned solutions for background optimization and scanning. It looks at your drive scans, processes that consume energy, and also malware monitoring. With CleanMyMac, you know you’re getting comprehensive coverage for your machine.

➡️ Get CleanMyMac by MacPaw here

Pricing and Availability

The new CleanMyMac is available as a subscription service starting at $39.95/yr or a one-time purchase of $119.95, with prices varying by region. Of course, you can also go with the company’s 7-day free trial to see everything there is to enjoy.

Those with a current CleanMyMac subscription or Setapp subscription will get the update for free. Those with a one-time license for previous gens can upgrade with a fifty percent discount.

The latest iteration of CleanMyMac requires macOS 11 or later along with a minimum screen resolution of 1280×800. You can find the new version on MacPaw’s website, through the Apple App Store or through Setapp.

The new CleanMyMac is available now.

Even with the new version available, MacPaw is still looking toward the future, with goals in 2025 including a business solution for CleanMyMac, along with a revamp to Space Lens and new additional features.