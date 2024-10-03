7/10 HomePod Owners Use Their Device Regularly

Parks Associates, a research firm, has released a new consumer study titled “Consumer Perception and Use of Generative AI,” shedding light on the smart speakers (e.g. HomePod) usage trends and the adoption of generative AI tools among device owners, as seen at Apple World Today.

The study reveals that voice commands for emergency services are among the most valued features of smart speakers, with 31% of US internet households showing interest in devices that can request medical, fire, or police assistance through voice commands.

According to the report, the smart speaker market has reached a plateau, with 50% of US internet households owning a smart speaker or display in 2024, showing little growth since 2021. To boost the market, businesses are working on making user experiences easier and more natural by using advanced AI.

The study shows differences in generative AI tool usage among smart speaker owners:

50% of smart speaker or display owners have used a generative AI tool

Only 30% of non-owners have used such tools

Apple HomePod, which might get its own OS, i.e., homeOS and a screen, users show the highest adoption of generative AI tools:

Apple HomePod: 71%

Google: 59%

Amazon: 46%

Makes sense that Apple is leading here as more than 50% US mobile users use an iPhone, which make inclination towards HomePod natural.

Elizabeth Parks, who is the President and CMO of Parks Associates, says that to deal with decreasing interest and the view that these products aren’t very useful, companies should make voice services better by adding features that are tailored to each user, give easy-to-understand instructions, and take care of privacy.