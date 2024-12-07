After Apple Intelligence and the Rumored “Apple Surveillance,” We Have “Battery Intelligence”

Apple continues to expand its suite of intelligent features with the upcoming introduction of “Battery Intelligence” in iOS 18.2. A new framework found in the iOS 18.2 beta 2 lets iPhones estimate how long they’ll take to charge.

The “Battery Intelligence” feature is designed to calculate the time required to recharge an iPhone, likely based on the device’s current power input. Users may receive notifications with estimates for reaching specific charge levels, such as 80%, as reported by 9to5Mac.

This feature is currently disabled and still under development, suggesting that Apple is refining it for future release.

Apple’s been all about improving battery features in iOS 18. You can now cap charging at 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to extend battery life, plus it’ll let you know if your charger’s too slow.

“Battery Intelligence” is new to iOS, but other platforms have had similar features for a while—Android shows charging time estimates, and MacBooks already have this in their Battery menu on macOS. This makes it worthy to be entered in the list of Almost Intelligence.

Battery charge estimation on Pixel 9.

As with previous beta features, the final implementation and release date for “Battery Intelligence” remains uncertain.

