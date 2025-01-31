After Apple Siri Settlement, Apple Agrees to $20 Apple Watch Settlement

Apple has reached a $20 million settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit due to battery swelling issues in certain early Apple Watch models. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleged that batteries in the Apple Watch first-generation, Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 models could expand within their compartments, damaging other components such as the display.

US owners of affected models reported battery swelling issues between April 24, 2015, and February 6, 2024. It ranges from $20 to $50 per claim, depending on the total number of submissions.

Claim deadline is April 10, 2025, and claim submission is Through the official website, WatchSettlement.com.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing but opted to settle to avoid further litigation, just like what Apple did for the Siri settlement. In a statement, the company maintained that the Apple Watch is “designed to be safe and reliable” while acknowledging that the settlement applies to early-generation models no longer available for purchase.

Claimants should note that accepting the settlement payment waives their right to pursue further legal action against Apple regarding this specific battery issue.

The settlement is pending court approval, and payments will be distributed after the resolution of any appeals.

More here.