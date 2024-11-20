After iCloud, Now Safari Gives Up on Older iOSes (Partially)

Apple just released support docs outlining changes to iCloud that will impact users with older iOS and macOS devices. These changes impact Safari bookmark synchronization and iCloud backups.

Starting December 18, 2024, devices running iOS versions prior to iOS 11 will no longer be able to sync Safari bookmarks via iCloud. This change also extends to Macs running versions earlier than macOS Sierra 10.12.5, as reported by 9to5Mac. Current bookmarks on affected devices will stay, but new ones won’t sync across devices.

To maintain Safari bookmark synchronization, users will need to update their devices to iOS 11 or later for iPhones and iPads or macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later for Macs. If your device isn’t compatible, Apple will let you access Safari bookmarks on iCloud.com.

Moving forward, iCloud Bookmarks can keep your Safari bookmarks up to date across all your devices — just make sure that all of your devices are updated to iOS 11 or later and your Mac is updated to macOS Sierra 10.12.6 or later. You can also sync bookmarks to a Windows PC using iCloud for Windows and the iCloud Bookmarks browser extension.

This comes a day after it was revealed that iCloud backup will no longer work on iPhones and iPads with iOS 8 or earlier. Apple also mentioned that backups on these devices will be deleted on the same day.

These changes will impact users of older Apple devices, such as the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and iPad 4, which cannot be upgraded beyond iOS 10. For Mac users, computers released in 2012 and later can be upgraded to at least macOS Sierra to maintain Safari bookmark synchronization.