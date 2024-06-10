WWDC24: AirPods to Get Head Nod Controls, Improved Call Quality, and Spatial Audio in Gaming

Apple announced that AirPods software updates will be available this fall, which will introduce new features including Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and lower audio latency while gaming.

Pro users will be able to answer or dismiss calls, interact with messages, manage notifications, and more by simply nodding their head yes or shaking their head no. This feature is enabled by machine learning on the H2 chip.

Voice Isolation, a feature currently available on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, is coming to Pros. This feature uses machine learning to isolate and enhance voice quality while removing background noise.

AirPods updates will also significantly reduce audio latency while gaming and add Personalized Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking will be available for gaming across

AirPods (3rd generation),

AirPods Pro, and

AirPods Max.

Pro users will also get improved voice quality, including 16-bit, 48kHz audio, when chatting with teammates and other players.

The AirPods developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members starting today.

New AirPods features will be available this fall as a free firmware update. Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and improved voice quality will be available with Pros (2nd generation).

More WWDC24 content here, including iOS 18 and visionOS 2.

More here.