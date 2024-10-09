The Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro is Now on Sale in Russia (In a Way)

Apple’s unreleased M4 MacBook Pro has reportedly appeared in Russia. The yet-to-be-announced laptop was on sale via Avito, a Russian classified ads website.

The listing, which has since been removed, advertised a 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring the next-generation M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The device was offered in a new Space Black finish. The asking price was approximately 720,000 rubles ($7,500), significantly higher than current MacBook Pro prices. But that’s what you pay for: exclusivity and super early access.

Translated image

This ad comes after a recent unboxing video from Russian YouTube channels, which purportedly showed the upcoming MacBook Pro. These videos showed potential upgrades such as three Thunderbolt 4 ports for the base model and 16GB of RAM as the new minimum memory configuration.

Multiple units are for sale, which could mean a batch may have been stolen from a Chinese warehouse before making its way to Russia. This is the most significant breach in Apple’s security since the iPhone 4 prototype leak in 2010.

The leaks about Apple’s new Macs might be true. The specs match with what experts like Mark Gurman from Bloomberg have revealed in the past. These new Macs with M4 chips could be coming out on November 3rd.

Apple has not commented on these leaks, and it remains unclear how the company will respond to this apparent breach.