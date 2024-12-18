Apple Adds Web-Based Maps with Look Around Feature

Apple has imroved its recently introduced web-based Apple Maps by adding the Look Around feature, to the beta version launched in June. This update brings Apple’s Street View-like functionality to users accessing Apple Maps through web browsers, no matter if it’s on Mac or Windows PC.

Look Around was first introduced in 2019 with iOS 13, which lets users experience a 360-degree panoramic view of various locations. The feature can be accessed on the web version of Apple Maps by clicking the binoculars icon at the bottom left corner of the map interface, as reported by 9to5Mac.

As of now, the Look Around feature is available in selected cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, and a few others. Apple has a list of supported locations on its website.

The web version of Apple Maps is still in public beta but has several functionalities, such as searching for points of interest, viewing business information, browsing curated Guides, and getting directions.

However, some features available in the mobile and desktop apps, such as transit maps, 3D views, and personalized features, are not yet available in the web version.

Apple has stated that support for additional features, platforms, and languages will be added in the future. Go to beta.maps.apple.com to try it out yourselves.