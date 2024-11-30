Apple Adjusts Screen Saver Plans for Upcoming tvOS 18.2

Apple is set to release tvOS 18.2 for Apple TV devices in December, bringing changes to the screen saver options. The update will introduce Snoopy-themed screen savers for 2021 and newer Apple TV models, as confirmed by the third beta version of the software.

Looks like Apple changed its plans. The “TV and Movies” screen savers featuring Apple TV+ content have quietly disappeared from their website. This includes the removal of a preview showing a screen saver based on the Apple TV+ series “Foundation”.

The change is reflected in updates to the fine print on Apple’s U.S. website:

Previous: “Snoopy and TV and Movies screen savers coming late 2024.”

Current: “Snoopy screen saver coming late 2024.”

The tvOS 18.2 update will add to the existing screen saver categories on Apple TV, which has Aerials, Memories, and the recently added Portraits option with clocks (introduced in tvOS 18.0).

