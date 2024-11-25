Apple AirPods Max 2 Has No Major Updates on the Horizon

Despite the recent September update, Mark Gurman states that Apple currently has “no concrete plans” to update the headphones again “in a meaningful way” in the near future.

The September changes in the AirPods Max brought only two notable changes including a switch from Lightning to USB-C for charging and audio connections and new color options, that’s about it.

The AirPods Max doesn’t have many features that can be seen in newer Apple audio products like the H2 chip, which debuted in the AirPods Pro 2. Adaptive Audio features and better active noise cancellation, as reported by MacRumors.

Instead, the headphones still rely on the H1 chip, which was first introduced by Apple in 2019.

Despite the minimal updates and aging technology, Apple has maintained the AirPods Max’s premium price point of $549.

Gurman believes that the lack of updates could be due to low sales figures for the AirPods Max.

For consumers eagerly awaiting an AirPods Max 2 with substantial improvements, Gurman advises keeping expectations low for the foreseeable future. It seems that Apple is content to “keep the Max headphones around for the foreseeable future in their current form.”

Are you planning to get AirPods Max or would you rather wait for AirPods Max 2?