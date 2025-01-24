Apple Alleged of Using Minerals That Cause Conflicts in Congo

Belgium has taken a step in examining the accusations against Apple by appointing an investigating magistrate. This move comes after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) filed criminal complaints in December 2024, claiming that Apple’s subsidiaries were using “conflict minerals” in their products.

These minerals, which include tin, tantalum, and tungsten, are essential for making electronics like smartphones and computers, but their extraction in Congo is often linked to armed conflicts and human rights abuses.

The appointment of a magistrate, described as “serious and rigorous” by Congo’s legal team, marks the beginning of a formal investigation into these allegations. This development is important because it shows that Belgian authorities are taking the DRC’s claims seriously enough to warrant an official inquiry.

Apple has denied these accusations, stating in December that it had already instructed its suppliers to stop sourcing these minerals from Congo and Rwanda earlier in 2024. However, the DRC’s lawyers remain cautious about Apple’s response, and the investigation will focus on determining if any laws were broken in Apple’s supply chain practices.

