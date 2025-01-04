Apple Announces Q1 FY25 Earnings Call for January 30, 2025

Apple has announced that it will release its Q1 FY25 earnings report on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The conference call to discuss the results and provide business updates is scheduled for 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET. This earnings report will cover the fiscal quarter from October to December 2024, which includes the holiday season—a critical period due to high sales activity.

The report will likely provide insights into the performance of recently launched products, including the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10, as well as updates on Apple’s latest Mac lineup featuring M4 processors.

Services have been a significant growth driver for Apple in recent quarters, and this category will likely remain a focus during the call.

This will be the first earnings call led by Kevin Parekh, Apple’s new CFO, following Luca Maestri’s transition to a new role.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be available through Apple’s Investor Relations website. Dial-in numbers for the call are (800) 216-0480 (toll-free) or (323) 794-2150, with confirmation code 650941.

Apple typically releases its full earnings report 30 minutes before the conference call begins.