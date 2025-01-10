Apple Announces Security Updates for Apple Pay on the Web

Apple has recently unveiled plans to improve the security of Apple Pay service for web-based transactions. Set to take effect on February 4, 2025, these changes will require merchants and developers to update their server configurations.

What’s changing? Apple is changing the security algorithms that protect server connections for Apple Pay on the Web. This update will affect different parts of the Apple Pay experience like

Payment processing on websites

Domain verification for merchants

Handling of recurring and automatic payments

Management of digital wallet orders

Merchant registration processes

For the average user, these changes should be seamless. The updates are made to improve security without changing the user experience. Consumers can continue to use Apple Pay as usual.

On the other hand, businesses and developers using Apple Pay on their websites will need to update their servers to support new methods; they also need to make sure that all Apple Pay integration points are compatible with the new algorithms; all this needs to be done before February 4, 2025.

