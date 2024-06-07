Apple Announces Winners of the 2024 Apple Design Awards, With New Category ‘Spatial Computing’

Apple revealed the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, recognizing 14 apps and games. This year’s awardees were chosen for their design, technical innovation, and overall user experience.

Seven categories were included, with a single winner from both the app and game section for each. These categories are Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and a new addition – Spatial Computing.

Winners were picked from a pool of 42 finalists. Here are some of the highlights:

Delight and Fun: The journaling app “Bears Gratitude” (Isuru Wanasinghe, Australia) and the revamped “NYT Games” (The New York Times Company) were recognized for creating positive and engaging experiences.

Inclusivity: "oko" (AYES, Belgium) utilizes haptic feedback to help visually impaired users navigate traffic lights, while "Crayola Adventures" (Red Games Co., United States) has a diverse and inclusive gaming experience for all ages.

Innovation: "Procreate Dreams" (Procreate, Australia) lets users create 2D animations using familiar Procreate tools, and "Lost in Play" (Happy Juice Games, Israel) takes players on adventures with puzzles and endearing characters.

Interaction: "Crouton" (Devin Davies, New Zealand) has a user-friendly interface for recipe management and cooking instructions, while "Rytmos" (Floppy Club, Denmark) has intuitive controls for solving puzzles that create music.

Social Impact: "Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker" (Gentler Stories, Slovenia) promotes a holistic approach to well-being, and "The Wreck" (The Pixel Hunt, France) delivers a powerful narrative that explores difficult choices.

Visuals and Graphics: "Rooms" (Things, Inc., United States) brings a platform for building imaginative spaces and interacting with others' creations, while "Lies of P" (NEOWIZ, South Korea) presents a visually stunning reimagining of a classic tale.

Spatial Computing: "djay pro" (algoriddim GmbH, Germany) takes DJing to a whole new level with a spatial interface and high-fidelity sound, and "Blackbox" (Shapes and Stories, United States) challenges players with spatial puzzles in an immersive environment.

The Apple Design Awards will be presented at WWDC24, where Apple is also expected to announce its partnership with OpenAI.

