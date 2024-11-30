Apple App Store Class Action Claim Expands in UK

The class action claim against Apple, led by Dr Rachael Kent, has been expanded to include more consumers who made purchases on the UK App Store. The claim, valued at over £1.5 billion, now covers purchases made between October 1, 2015, and November 15, 2024.

The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has confirmed the inclusion of individuals and businesses who made their first relevant purchases between August 9, 2024, and November 15, 2024. The claim is set to proceed to full trial on January 13, 2025.

Filed in 2021, the lawsuit alleges that Apple’s 30% commission on App Store purchases is “excessive” and “unlawful.” Dr Kent, a professor at King’s College London, argues that Apple is abusing its dominance in the app store market, affecting UK consumers.

Apple maintains that the lawsuit is without merit, stating that its commission is in line with other digital marketplaces. 84% of apps on the App Store are free, and most developers paying commissions are eligible for a reduced rate of 15%.

This case is part of ongoing global scrutiny of Apple’s App Store practices.

