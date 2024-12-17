Apple Brings Genmoji for Mac via macOS 15.3 beta 1

With the release of macOS Sequoia 15.3 beta 1, Apple has extended Genmoji to Mac users. This update brings the custom emoji creation capability, previously available on iPhones and iPads, to Macs. Here’s what people think of the update.

Users can access Genmoji through the macOS emoji picker. By entering a description of the emoji, Apple Intelligence generates a custom Genmoji based on the user’s input.

Genmoji generation is performed on-device and requires hardware supporting Apple Intelligence. Compatible devices include Macs with M1 chip or later, iPhone 15 Pro or later, iPads with M1 chip or later, and iPad mini 7.

The feature is currently available in the first beta of macOS 15.3, released to developers on Monday, and is expected to be part of the public release of macOS Sequoia 15.3.

Genmojis can be viewed and used on any iPhone, iPad, or Mac running iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 or later.