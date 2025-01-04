Apple CEO Tim Cook to Donate $1M to Trump’s Inaugural Committee

Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to make a personal donation of $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, according to Axios. This contribution comes amid a long-standing relationship between Cook and Trump, which has included numerous meetings during Trump’s first term and a recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Sources indicate that Apple is not expected to contribute as a company. We earlier covered why Trump’s win could be Apple’s win overall.

Cook regularly meets and communicates with the Trump administration. It’s been said that he shares specific data on individual issues and participates in events like factory tours.

This donation shows Cook’s long-standing involvement in Washington and his belief in working closely with policymakers from both political parties. Apple is a significant contributor to the U.S. economy and is reported to be the largest taxpayer in both the U.S. and globally.

The contribution comes as other tech industry leaders and companies have made similar donations to the inaugural fund, including: