Apple Continues Development of Smart Glasses Amid Vision Pro Challenges

Apple is reportedly pressing forward with the development of smart glasses, codenamed “Project Atlas,” despite facing significant hurdles in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market. The company is dealing with mixed feelings about its Vision Pro and faces competition from other major tech companies.

Launched in November 2024, Project Atlas gathers feedback from Apple employees about smart glasses. The goal is to learn what users like and what features Apple’s own smart glasses could have. Apple is conducting studies to find out which features and interfaces appeal to users.

Apple has stopped making the current Vision Pro because of low demand. They have enough units to satisfy needs until 2025. Plans for a cheaper Vision Pro model have been canceled, as Apple is now focusing on high-quality upgrades for the Vision Pro 2. The Vision Pro 2 is expected to have the M5 chip and should be available in late 2025 or early 2026.

Google and Samsung are working on affordable versions of the Vision Pro, set to release in 2025. Meta plans to launch its Orion AR glasses prototype in 2027. Interest in wearable AR technology is growing, which is boosting the smart glasses market.

Apple is working on making lightweight AR devices that people can wear all day. Despite some layoffs in 2024, the company is continuing its AR projects at its Santa Clara facility. Analysts believe that Apple could release its smart glasses as early as 2027.

Overall, the path to successful smart glasses remains fraught with technical and market challenges.

More here.