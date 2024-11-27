Apple Continues Support for World AIDS Day with Donation Initiative

Apple has announced its continued support for World AIDS Day on December 1, marking the 18th year of its partnership with The Global Fund. From November 29 to December 8, the company will donate $5 for every qualifying purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

The Global Fund, established in 2002, is a worldwide partnership aimed at combating HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. Since its inception, the organization has been credited with saving 65 million lives.

As the world’s largest multilateral funder of global health grants in low- and middle-income countries, it has disbursed over $65 billion to countries since 2002, as seen at 9toMac.

Apple’s support for The Global Fund began shortly after the organization’s establishment. A key element of this partnership is the (PRODUCT)RED initiative, which includes limited edition red-colored Apple products. Up to 50% of profits from these products are donated to the Fund. Since 2006, Apple has generated $250 million for HIV testing, treatment, and counseling through this collaboration.

In addition to the donation initiative, Apple marks World AIDS Day by turning its Apple Store logos red on December 1.