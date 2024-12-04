Apple Could Delay Launch of HomePod With a Screen to After 3Q25

Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo has announced that the release of display-equipped HomePod has been postponed once again, now expected to launch after WWDC 2025, likely in the third quarter of that year. The release has been delayed from earlier 2024 forecasts due to ongoing software development challenges.

The new HomePod is set to feature an A18 processor and a 6-7 inch display, with an emphasis on smart home functionalities. Apple is changing how the HomePod fits into its products.

Apple has a history of successfully changing how people use its products. The Apple Watch started as an accessory for the iPhone but became a key device for managing health. The new HomePod is expected to play a similar role in Apple’s strategy for smart homes.

Apple is also planning to launch a smart home IP camera in 2026 (Apple Surveillance) that will be made to wirelessly connect with the display-equipped HomePod. This integration can create a smooth, smart home experience using Apple’s HomeKit.

Initial shipping estimates for the display-equipped HomePod are around 500,000 units in the second half of 2025. Should market response be favorable, annual shipments could potentially reach one million units.