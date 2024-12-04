Apple Delays HomeKit Support for Robot Vacuums to 2025

Apple has postponed the release of HomeKit support for robot vacuum cleaners to early 2025. This was announced as part of iOS 18 at WWDC in June and was initially slated for release later this year. The delay was revealed through a subtle update to Apple’s Home app webpage, where a footnote now says different things about the feature’s availability, as reported by 9to5Mac.

This HomeKit integration will allow users to control robot vacuums through the Home app and Siri voice commands, as well as add them into HomeKit automations. Siri integration for vacuum control will initially be limited to U.S. English.

The delay impacts not only Apple users but also vacuum manufacturers like Roborock, who have already committed to adding HomeKit support to their products. Other manufacturers may need to adjust their integration plans accordingly.