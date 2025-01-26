Apple Delays Next-Generation CarPlay Launch, Continues Development with Automakers

Apple has officially confirmed that the launch of its next-generation CarPlay system, originally meant for 2024, has been delayed. The company has removed the “coming in 2024” timeframe from its website but assures that development is ongoing, as per MacRumors.

Apple states that it is still working closely with “several automakers” to integrate the new CarPlay system into future vehicle models. They can integrate each automaker’s unique brand and visual design philosophies within the next-generation CarPlay experience.

The upcoming CarPlay version promises deeper integration with vehicle systems, including:

Control over instrument clusters and climate settings

Support for multiple dashboard displays

Customizable gauge cluster designs

Widget support for at-a-glance information

Apple has not specified which manufacturers are currently involved; it previously mentioned partnerships with brands such as Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, and Volvo. Aston Martin and Porsche have already previewed next-generation CarPlay designs.

Apple has not provided a new launch date for the system.

The postponement gives competing systems like Google’s Android Automotive more time to establish market presence. However, Apple remains committed to both its current CarPlay platform and the development of the next-generation system.