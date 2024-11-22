Apple Developing “LLM Siri” to Compete With And Replace ChatGPT Integration

Apple is reportedly working on a more conversational version of Siri, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. The latest version, nicknamed “LLM Siri,” is gearing up to compete with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

LLM Siri is getting a major upgrade with advanced language models for smoother conversations and handling tricky tasks. Plus, it’ll work better with third-party apps through the App Intents framework.

Apple is testing LLM Siri as an app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The company plans to announce LLM Siri as part of iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates in 2025.

General users may not have access to the new features until spring 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple’s giving Siri a boost in iOS 18 with smarter language skills, better natural language processing, and a new text-based chatbot feature.

While Apple plans to integrate third-party chatbots like ChatGPT in the near term, the company’s long-term strategy involves developing these AI capabilities in-house, with a focus on user privacy, as many are not ready to believe that Apple doesn’t share any data with OpenAi via it’s ChatGPT integration in Siri and the device overall.

It was about time this news came out because in the era of AI, you need to be up ahead with the leaders. Apple is still around 2 years behind the industry leaders like OpenAI and Google.

