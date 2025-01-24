Apple Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged “Forever Chemicals” PFAS in Watch Bands

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Apple Inc. in the Northern District of California, alleging that certain Apple Watch bands contain high levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

The lawsuit, filed on January 23, 2025, targets three Apple Watch bands: the Sport Band, Ocean Band, and Nike Sport Band. Apple describes these bands as being made from fluoroelastomer, which the plaintiffs claim conceals the presence of PFAS.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that do not break down in the environment. They may pose health risks. The lawsuit alleges that these substances can be absorbed through the skin and have been linked to various health issues, including certain cancers and developmental problems.

The plaintiffs claim that Apple knew PFAS was in the watch bands but still promoted them as safe and good for health and wellness. The lawsuit accuses Apple of violating California’s unfair competition, advertising, and consumer legal remedy laws, as well as alleging fraud, negligence, and unjust enrichment.

The legal action seeks class certification, an injunction to halt the sale of the alleged offending watch bands, and monetary penalties.

But at the end of the day, there are no watches without a band, and if you’re planning to buy one, we have very interesting options for you.

More here.