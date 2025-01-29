Apple Faces Potential New Rules in Germany, Court Suggests

A German court hinted on Tuesday that it might agree with the country’s competition watchdog in its fight against Apple. This could mean new rules for how Apple does business in Germany.

Last year, Germany’s competition office said Apple has a very strong position in the market, which could affect fair competition. Apple disagreed and took the case to court. After a long discussion, the judges seemed to agree with the competition office.

If the court officially agrees, Apple might face stricter rules in Germany. These rules would be made to make sure Apple doesn’t use its power unfairly against smaller companies or competitors. Apple isn’t alone in this. Other big tech companies like Google and Facebook are already facing similar scrutiny in Germany.

The court hasn’t made a final decision yet. They want more time to think it over carefully. Apple’s lawyers tried to get the case moved to a European court, but the German judges said no.

More here.