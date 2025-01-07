Apple Faces Pressure to Remove Apple Intelligence’ Notification Summarizer

Apple is under increasing scrutiny over Apple Intelligence summarization as it has generated inaccurate alerts on recent iPhone models. The feature was made to condense breaking news notifications and has produced false claims in several instances, leading to calls for its removal.

The BBC initially raised concerns with Apple in December regarding misrepresenting its journalism. Apple responded on Monday, stating it would work to clarify that summaries are AI-generated. However, critics argue this response is insufficient.

Alan Rusbridger, former editor of The Guardian, described the technology as “out of control” and urged Apple to withdraw the product. The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have taken the same way, asking for fast action to prevent public misinformation.

Notable errors include:

Apple has acknowledged the concerns and promised improvements, including a software update to clarify when displayed text is AI-generated in the coming weeks.

