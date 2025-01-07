Apple Intelligence Correctly Predicted World Darts Champion, or Did It?

On January 3, 2025, Apple Intelligence claimed that 17-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler had won the PDC World Championship before the final match had even taken place. But when did Apple AI become this advance that it can predict the future accurately? Well, it did now. The AI misinterpreted a BBC News story about Littler’s semi-final victory, prematurely crowning him as the champion.

In reality, Littler was set to face three-time former champion Michael van Gerwen in the final later that evening.

In another incident on the same day, Apple Intelligence falsely reported that Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal had come out as gay. This incorrect summary was based on a story about Brazilian tennis player Joao Lucas Reis da Silva, who had publicly announced his sexuality in 2024.

In response to these concerns, Apple has announced plans to update its AI feature. The company stated that a summarization would be released “in the coming weeks” to “further clarify when the text being displayed is summarisation provided by Apple Intelligence.” Apple also noted that the feature is still in beta and that they are continuously making improvements based on user feedback.

More here.