Apple Intelligence Gets a Date with 5 Updated Products in 3 Weeks

Apple is set to release Apple Intelligence along with five updated products on Monday, October 28, 2024, and Friday, November 1, 2024, respectively. According to recent reports from industry analyst Mark Gurman, the launch of Apple Intelligence will be with the release of iOS 18.1.

The initial release of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1 will have

Notification summaries

Writing tools for proofreading, rewriting, and summarizing text

A Clean Up tool in Photos for removing unwanted objects

Text-based Memory movie creation in Photos

New Siri UI with illuminated edges

Priority notifications

Apple is taking a cautious approach to the rollout so that there are no major bugs and their AI cloud servers can handle increased traffic.

Future updates for iOS will add new features.

iOS 18.2 (expected in December): ChatGPT integration and Genmoji for custom emoji creation

iOS 18.4 (expected in March 2025): Siri 2.0 and automated email filing in the Mail app

Apple Intelligence will be available on iPhone 15 Pro models, the upcoming iPhone 16 series, and iPads and Macs powered by Apple silicon.

Five updated products are expected to be released just a couple of days after Apple Intelligence. They are:

Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 chip (code-named J604).

High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips (J614 and J616).

Revamped Mac mini in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations (J773).

Refreshed iMac with an M4 chip (J623).

Refreshed iPad mini (J410). Mark Gurman

Are you excited about the release?