Apple Launches 30th Season of MLS with Better Viewing Experience

Major League Soccer (MLS) is set to kick off its historic 30th season with new features and expanded access to fans worldwide. The 2025 season, which begins on February 22, marks the third year of a 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple.

MLS Season Pass, available on Apple TV, now offers subscribers in over 100 countries and regions access to every MLS game. The service includes coverage, analysis, and exclusive content, covering regular season matches, the Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

In the 2025 season, a new feature called “Sunday Night Soccer” will be added. This will be a special game of the week with better production and focused studio programming. These primetime matches will highlight the league’s most exciting matchups and will be free to stream for Apple TV+ subscribers.

The 2025 season welcomes the 30th MLS team, San Diego FC. The season opener on February 22 will feature MLS MVP Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF hosting New York City FC.

MLS Season Pass is available for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 for the full season, with discounted rates for Apple TV+ subscribers. The subscription is included with each full-season MLS club ticket account.

