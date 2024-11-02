Apple Launches Free Service Program for iPhone 14 Plus Rear Camera Issue

Apple has announced a new service program for iPhone 14 Plus models to address a rear camera preview problem affecting a small percentage of devices. The program covers iPhone 14 Plus units manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024.

The affected devices may have no preview from the rear camera. This is the first iPhone service program since 2021, when Apple addressed an earpiece speaker issue in some iPhone 12 models, as per 9to5Mac.

Owners can check their device’s eligibility by entering the serial number on Apple’s website. Eligible devices will receive free service, provided there is no other damage. The program covers affected units for three years from the original purchase date.

Apple offers multiple service channels for affected devices:

Apple Authorized Service Providers Apple Retail Stores (by appointment) Mail-in service via Apple Repair Center

The program is exclusively available for iPhone 14 Plus models, meaning that other variants of the iPhone 14 do not qualify for participation. Customers who have already paid for repairs related to this specific issue are entitled to request a refund.

Before any service, Apple will verify the eligibility of the device to ensure it meets the program’s criteria.