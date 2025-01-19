Apple Loses Top Spot in China’s Phone Market

Apple has been dethroned as China’s leading smartphone seller in 2024, according to data released by research firm Canalys. The company experienced its largest annual sales decline in China since 2016, with shipments falling 17% over the year and 25% in the fourth quarter alone.

Vivo claimed the top position with a 17% market share, and Huawei followed closely with 16%, with Apple dropping to third place with 15%. Honestly, surprised that Vivo got the first sport as I was pretty sure that it would be Huawei. Props to Vivo for this feat.

Analysts believe Apple’s decline is due to multiple reasons, such as the absence of AI features in iPhones sold in China, increasing competition from local brands, and Huawei making a strong comeback in the premium market.

In response, Apple has implemented rare discounts on its iPhone 16 models in China, with price cuts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) through official channels.

Despite Apple’s challenges, China’s overall smartphone market grew by 4% in 2024, with total shipments reaching 285 million units.

