With no warning, Apple launched a redesigned online store on Tuesday There is also now a dedicated ‘Store’ tab on the website.

Apple Online Store Made More Modern and Easier to Navigate

As iMore reported, the Apple Store unexpectedly went offline for a bit. When it returned, there was a whole new. My first impression is that it is slicker, modern, and easier to navigate, with key products pictured and listed along the top. The links to speak to a specialist or find a store are prominently displayed too.

The dedicated tab will simplify the process for users getting there too. It’s one of those things that seems so obvious once it’s there you can’t believe it hasn’t been for all this time.