Apple Plans Expansion of News App to More Countries

Apple is set to expand its news app beyond its current markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The upcoming plans include expanding into new countries, although specific markets have not yet been disclosed. Apple is planning to focus more on UK as there will be an imporvement of locally focused news coverage in the UK, along with the introduction of a puzzles section made for the UK market.

Apple began directly selling advertisements within the News app in November 2024, moving away from reliance on third-party vendors. The company now has new advertising options to gain more revenue for both itself and its publishing partners.

New advertising will have premium sponsorships for curated content, banner and video ads in 17 formats, sponsored feeds for topic alignment, and a new sponsorship banner at the top of the Apple News Feed, as reported by Apple World Today.

70% of ad revenue from within articles goes to publishers, and the publishers retain 100% of revenue from ads they sell directly.

Apple News currently reaches approximately 125 million monthly users, contributing to the company’s services division, which generates about $96 billion annually.

As Apple continues to expand its news app globally, it aims to balance revenue growth by maintaining its strict data protection policies, potentially reshaping the digital news landscape in the process.