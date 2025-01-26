Apple Plans Smart Home Hub Launch for 2025, Gurman Suggests

According to recent reports from Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a new smart home hub device that will launch in 2025.

Some details about the rumored device include:

A 7-inch display screen

Powered by an A18 chip

Running on a new “homeOS” operating system

Capabilities for controlling smart home appliances and conducting video calls

Potential for wall-mounting or tabletop use with a speaker base

Mark Gurman describes the device as “Apple’s most significant release of the year” for 2025, making it the company’s “first step toward a bigger role in the smart home”.

The device is expected to integrate with Apple’s existing ecosystem, using HomeKit, Siri, and a new “Apple Intelligence” feature. It may also double as a home security system by displaying camera footage.

This new product would position Apple to compete more directly with established smart home devices from companies like Google and Amazon. However, it remains unclear whether Apple will market the device under the HomePod brand or introduce a new product line.