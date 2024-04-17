Apple Plans To Manufacture Camera Modules in India but Not Their Phones With 3 Cameras

Apple is reportedly in discussions with Indian companies Murugappa Group and Tata’s Titan Company to source camera modules for iPhone production within the country.

This move aligns with Apple’s strategy to diversify its manufacturing base and reduce dependence on China, especially after the recent news from Vietnam and Indonesia, where Tim Cook visited, possibly to seek business and manufacturing possibilities.

Currently, a big portion of iPhone components are shipped to India for assembly, but only the base and Plus models. Establishing domestic suppliers for camera modules can definitely boost production and can reduce reliance on international shipments.

According to the source, Apple is in advanced talks with both Murugappa Group, which acquired a majority stake in camera module maker Moshine Electronics in 2022, and Titan Company, a precision engineering firm under the Tata Group.

Murugappa’s existing camera module expertise could extend to image sensor production, an important part of iPhones. On the other hand, Titan’s experience in high-precision components also makes them a strong contender.

Apple’s iPhone production in India has seen a significant rise, with an estimated $14 billion worth of devices assembled in the last fiscal year, i.e. 1 in every 7 iPhones today is produced in India. This represents a doubling of production compared to the previous year and shows Apple’s commitment to expanding its manufacturing footprint beyond China.

The company is expected to finalize its selection of a camera module partner within the next five to six months.