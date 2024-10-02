Apple Prepares Updates for iPad and M4 Mac Lineups

Apple Inc. is planning for updates across its iPad and Mac lineups, including the highly anticipated M4 Mac, as well as a new iteration of the iPhone SE, that’d be iPhone SE 4, according to report by Mark Gurman.

Two new iPad Air models, internally referred to as J607 and J637, are in development. Alongside these devices, Apple is working on a new version of its Magic Keyboard accessory for both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, codenamed R307 and R308. These accessories will bring some features from the iPad Pro keyboard to the more affordable Air line.

A new iPad mini, codenamed J410, is also in the pipeline and may be released by the end of 2024.

Apple’s Mac lineup is set for a refresh, with several models slated for updates:

A new Mac mini

Updated MacBook Pro models (leaked specs here)

New iMacs

These new Macs will feature the M4 processor and will be able to use Apple Intelligence features. The M4 chip is expected to be introduced to the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro in 2025.

Apple is reportedly nearing production of an updated iPhone SE, codenamed V59. This new model is expected to become the company’s new entry-level iPhone offering.

As with all product development news, these plans may be subject to change. Apple has not officially confirmed these updates, and release dates remain speculative.