Apple Pulls Video App TikTok From India App Store

Apple removed TikTok from the India App Store Wednesday. The move followed a request from the country’s government (via AppleInsider).

Child Safety and Pornography Concerns over TikTok

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it had child safety concerns about the popular video-sharing app. In April, the Madras High Court passed a ban on TikTok. It said the app encouraged pornography. Developer ByteDance requested a stay on the ruling. However, the Indian High Court rejected the stay on Monday.

Responding to the judgement, ByteDance said:

We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India, who continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives.”

The Indian government requested the removed of TikTok from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Both firms complied with the request.