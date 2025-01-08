Apple Releases 2nd Beta of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 to Developers

Apple has seeded the second beta versions of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 to developers for testing, three weeks after the release of the first Beta. The new beta builds are available for download through the Settings app on compatible devices.

The update is accessible via Settings > General > Software Update on developer-registered devices. No new Apple Intelligence features have been noted in this release.

The update is expected to include support for robot vacuums in HomeKit, though no significant changes were observed in the first Beta. iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 are likely to focus on bug fixes and minor software improvements.

Alongside iOS and iPadOS, Apple has also released second beta versions of watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3 to developers.

While testing began in December, the final public release of these updates is anticipated in the coming weeks. Apple recently released iOS 18.2.1 to the public.