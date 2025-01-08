Apple Releases 2nd Beta of tvOS 18.3, visionOS 2.3, and watchOS 11.3 to Developers

Apple has seeded the second beta versions of tvOS 18.3, visionOS 2.3, and watchOS 11.3 to developers for testing purposes. This release comes approximately three weeks after the first beta versions were made available.

While no major new features have been explicitly announced for these updates, code analysis suggests support for robot vacuums in HomeKit, which would make it a supported category in the Home app.

The tvOS 18.3 code shows that previously announced new TV, Movies, and Soundscapes screen savers may not be included in this update.

Registered developers can download these beta versions through the settings app on their devices. As with all beta software, it’s recommended that these updates be installed on secondary devices due to instability.

These updates are part of Apple’s winter release cycle and are expected to be publicly released in late January 2025, alongside iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3, which also received their 2nd beta update.